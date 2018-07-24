Northern Trust Corp Purchases 1,494 Shares of Roku Inc (ROKU)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. State Treasurer State of Michigan bought a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $3,247,000. Marcus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 10.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chas Smith sold 87,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $2,788,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $236,411.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 922,216 shares of company stock valued at $39,356,537 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku opened at $49.74 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion and a PE ratio of -22.21. Roku Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $136.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.59.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

