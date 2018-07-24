North Star Investment Management Corp. Invests $204,000 in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,440,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,608,000 after purchasing an additional 186,874 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 565.4% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 83,191 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 64,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,734,000.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF opened at $43.40 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

About SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

