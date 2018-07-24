Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

Norsk Hydro ASA traded up $0.17, hitting $5.83, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 28,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,012. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NHYDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.