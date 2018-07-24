Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 3,810 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,038 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $8,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,179 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 2nd quarter worth $1,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev traded down $0.07, hitting $104.82, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,391. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $91.70 and a one year high of $126.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $177.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.06). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BUD. ValuEngine upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. HSBC upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

