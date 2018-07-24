Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Position Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,948 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,553 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,844 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 113.5% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 24,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $302,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,625.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $419,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,760 shares in the company, valued at $419,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,110 shares of company stock worth $2,118,405. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $162.99 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $111.44 and a 52 week high of $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Scotiabank set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

