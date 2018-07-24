Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Noble Midstream Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the energy company an impact score of 46.221668420807 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NBLX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $52.08. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,780. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. Noble Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $41.99 and a twelve month high of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.99 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 53.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. The company operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

