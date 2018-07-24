Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,392 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Noble Energy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Shares of Noble Energy opened at $34.58 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 111.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

In related news, VP J. Keith Elliott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $199,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrea Lee Robison sold 8,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,523,166 shares of company stock valued at $136,528,815. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.