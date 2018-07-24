Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.88 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $128,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 272.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Chemical Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 533.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7,252.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $232.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.06.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin opened at $159.77 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $152.47 and a 1 year high of $212.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $300,997.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $440,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,578 shares of company stock worth $2,564,440 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

