Nike Inc (NKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Nike’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. Nike posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nike will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nike.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nike from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.74.

Nike traded down $1.00, reaching $75.59, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,435. The stock has a market cap of $125.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nike announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

In related news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $317,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $3,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,959 shares in the company, valued at $13,461,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 589,130 shares of company stock worth $44,683,449 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,870,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,439,495,000 after buying an additional 2,649,041 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Nike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,523,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,164,228,000 after buying an additional 248,381 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 3.8% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,111,596 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,004,014,000 after buying an additional 546,687 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 2.2% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,024,429 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $865,343,000 after buying an additional 282,440 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Nike by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,206,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $345,917,000 after buying an additional 81,270 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

