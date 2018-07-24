Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Howard Weil

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Howard Weil in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

NYSE NEP traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $45.02. 17,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,735. Nextera Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The solar energy provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.81. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.98 million. research analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,428,746 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $337,066,000 after purchasing an additional 520,952 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,252,813 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $90,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 3,763.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,096,937 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,660 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 802,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $32,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 653,075 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $26,103,000 after purchasing an additional 173,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

