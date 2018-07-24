Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Howard Weil

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Howard Weil in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.
NYSE NEP traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $45.02. 17,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,735. Nextera Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,428,746 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $337,066,000 after purchasing an additional 520,952 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,252,813 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $90,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 3,763.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,096,937 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,660 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 802,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $32,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 653,075 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $26,103,000 after purchasing an additional 173,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.
About Nextera Energy Partners
NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.
Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.