NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,369 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 250.8% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 78,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 56,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 8,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,310,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,122,393.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 81,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $12,778,290.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,939 shares of company stock valued at $18,698,946 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Howard Weil began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.42.

Shares of NextEra Energy traded down $1.67, reaching $167.16, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 19,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $142.12 and a 1-year high of $171.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.29.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

