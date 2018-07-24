NewSquare Capital LLC Takes Position in Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 685 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,595,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,734,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STMP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Stamps.com from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.38.

In other Stamps.com news, insider John Roland Clem sold 1,320 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $271,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,276 shares of company stock worth $24,639,822 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stamps.com opened at $273.85 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.60 and a fifty-two week high of $285.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 27.66.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.