NewSquare Capital LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,352,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,832 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,478,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,702 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,659.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,952 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,065,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,751,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF opened at $43.34 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

