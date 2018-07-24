NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 2,276 Shares of Entergy Co. (ETR)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $406,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 84,826 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,989,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,700,000 after purchasing an additional 100,413 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 25.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $71.95 and a twelve month high of $87.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). Entergy had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entergy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Entergy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.59.

In other Entergy news, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 7,700 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $631,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $39,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

