NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,335 iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs (OILB)

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs (NYSEARCA:OILB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period.

Get iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs alerts:

iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs opened at $69.19 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $74.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OILB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs (NYSEARCA:OILB).

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.