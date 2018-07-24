NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX)

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 161.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 22,824 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 81.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 242,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,265,000 after acquiring an additional 108,954 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the first quarter worth $5,238,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:BNDX opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 1 year low of $960.00 and a 1 year high of $1,056.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

