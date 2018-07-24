New York Times Co Class A (NYT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect New York Times Co Class A to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $414.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.00 million. New York Times Co Class A had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New York Times Co Class A to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New York Times Co Class A alerts:

New York Times Co Class A opened at $24.90 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.72. New York Times Co Class A has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. New York Times Co Class A’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Times Co Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove restated an “overweight” rating on shares of New York Times Co Class A in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Times Co Class A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other New York Times Co Class A news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $3,871,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,391,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,454,496.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,878,153 shares of company stock worth $162,387,009 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About New York Times Co Class A

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Co Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times Co Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.