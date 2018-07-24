New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. New Mountain Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NMFC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. 297,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $14.70.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $52.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.86 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. equities analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 257,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities.

