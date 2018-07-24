New Gold (NGD) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at Canaccord Genuity

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital reduced their target price on New Gold from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on New Gold from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.33.

New Gold traded down C$0.05, reaching C$2.31, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,999. New Gold has a one year low of C$2.31 and a one year high of C$5.16.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$244.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.66 million. New Gold had a negative net margin of 92.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.21%.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

