Nevada Gold & Casinos (UWN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nevada Gold & Casinos (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of Nevada Gold & Casinos opened at $1.97 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. Nevada Gold & Casinos has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $2.86.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Nevada Gold & Casinos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th.

Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc, a gaming company, finances, develops, owns, and operates gaming properties and projects. It operates in three segments: Washington, South Dakota, and Nevada. The company owns and operates nine mini-casinos under the Crazy Moose Casinos, Coyote Bob's Casino, Silver Dollar Casinos, Club Hollywood Casino, Royal Casino, Red Dragon Casino names in the Washington state; and a slot machine route operation in Deadwood, South Dakota.

