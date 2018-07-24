Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.16

Media coverage about Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Neurocrine Biosciences earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6199226342193 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences opened at $103.80 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 11.06, a current ratio of 11.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $106.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.18). Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $71.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 23,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,123,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $415,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,115.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,398,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

