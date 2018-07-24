Neuralstem (CUR) Trading -3.2% Higher

Shares of Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.22. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 53,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Neuralstem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neuralstem had a negative net margin of 5,281.44% and a negative return on equity of 119.42%.

Neuralstem, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

