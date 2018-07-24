Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Shares Down 5.9%

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.69 and last traded at $46.46. 2,462,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 3,609,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.37.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $94.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.62 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.59 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 40.07%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 43,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $2,245,567.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Scott Greer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $86,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,128.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 532,728 shares of company stock valued at $38,541,490 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

