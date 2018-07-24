Neenah (NP) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Neenah (NYSE:NP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Neenah earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.2659727703929 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

Neenah traded up $0.05, hitting $87.45, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 1,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.27. Neenah has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $95.40.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.30 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Neenah will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Neenah news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $64,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean T. Erwin sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $109,235.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,144.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,910. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

