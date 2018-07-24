Ncondezi Energy (NCCL) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.22

Shares of Ncondezi Energy Ltd (LON:NCCL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.22 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 9.45 ($0.13), with a volume of 1494303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.40 ($0.12).

Ncondezi Energy Company Profile

Ncondezi Energy Limited focuses on the phased development of thermal coal fired power plant and mine in Mozambique. The company operates in Mine Project and Power Project segments. It develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market. It also explores for and develops coal mine.

