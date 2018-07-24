NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. NBT Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of NBT Bancorp traded up $0.75, hitting $41.01, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 120,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,101. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, commercial real estate, agricultural, agricultural real estate, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

