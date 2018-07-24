National Storage (NSA) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in National Storage (NYSE:NSA) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,848 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of National Storage worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in National Storage by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Storage by 54.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 20,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in National Storage by 209.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of National Storage in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Storage from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.45.

National Storage opened at $29.65 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. National Storage has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Storage (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.72 million. National Storage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts predict that National Storage will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from National Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. National Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.55%.

National Storage Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

