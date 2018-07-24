National Instruments (NATI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.
National Instruments opened at $42.42 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.98. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $53.57.
In other National Instruments news, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $33,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,764.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Truchard sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $766,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 366,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,068,521.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,372 shares of company stock worth $5,783,722 in the last three months. 7.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in National Instruments by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 154,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 17.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 188,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About National Instruments
National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.
