National Instruments (NATI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

National Instruments opened at $42.42 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.98. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $53.57.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.50%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Instruments news, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $33,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,764.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Truchard sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $766,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 366,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,068,521.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,372 shares of company stock worth $5,783,722 in the last three months. 7.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in National Instruments by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 154,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 17.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 188,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

