National Commerce (NCOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02), reports. National Commerce had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 16.53%.

Shares of NCOM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 24,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,036. National Commerce has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $817.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised National Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

