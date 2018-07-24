National Bank Financial Lowers Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Price Target to $20.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SWIR. Roth Capital raised Sierra Wireless from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Scotiabank set a $21.00 target price on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Sierra Wireless from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.91.

Shares of Sierra Wireless opened at $16.55 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $610.00 million, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 2.83. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $31.35.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 221.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 28.2% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 86.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 20.0% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 26,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

