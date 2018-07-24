Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,695 Shares of Target Co. (TGT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,535 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Target by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1,435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $78.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $53.90 and a 1 year high of $79.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. ValuEngine raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. MKM Partners set a $91.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $205,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $3,484,649.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,813 shares of company stock valued at $4,076,175. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

