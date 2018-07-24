Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,730 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 34.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Opes Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $258,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

VXUS stock opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $61.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.593 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.