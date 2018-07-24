Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $617,000 Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter worth $110,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in B&G Foods by 29.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in B&G Foods by 100.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other B&G Foods news, Director Deann L. Brunts purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.27 per share, with a total value of $52,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.45. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.78.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.22 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from B&G Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

