NanoViricides Inc (NNVC) Short Interest Update

NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 210,222 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the June 29th total of 191,580 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 115,698 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NanoViricides traded up $0.01, reaching $0.42, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 48,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,849. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.57.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs, such as NV-INF-2, an oral anti-influenza drug and NV-INF-1, an injectable anti-influenza drug for H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, and other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) drug candidate that could provide functional cure for HIV/AIDS.

