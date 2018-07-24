NamoCoin (NAMO) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

NamoCoin (CURRENCY:NAMO) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, NamoCoin has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. NamoCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $84.00 worth of NamoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NamoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NamoCoin alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011076 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005029 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NamoCoin

NamoCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. NamoCoin’s total supply is 560,211,620 coins. NamoCoin’s official Twitter account is @NamoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NamoCoin is namocoin.name

NamoCoin Coin Trading

NamoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NamoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NamoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NamoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NamoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NamoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.