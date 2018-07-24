Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Myers Industries reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myers Industries.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. Myers Industries had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

MYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Myers Industries by 88.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the first quarter worth $279,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $632.96 million, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.75. Myers Industries has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $24.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.88%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.