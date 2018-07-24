Musicoin (MUSIC) Price Hits $0.0074 on Major Exchanges

Musicoin (CURRENCY:MUSIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Musicoin has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and $40,218.00 worth of Musicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Musicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Musicoin has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $480.05 or 0.05772840 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00200006 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000190 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded down 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000425 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin Coin Profile

Musicoin (CRYPTO:MUSIC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Musicoin’s total supply is 776,117,568 coins. The Reddit community for Musicoin is /r/musicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Musicoin’s official website is www.musicoin.org . The official message board for Musicoin is medium.com/@musicoin . Musicoin’s official Twitter account is @musicoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Musicoin Coin Trading

Musicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Musicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Musicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Musicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

