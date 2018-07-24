Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 4,440 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 728.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.56.

In other M&T Bank news, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $177,957.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $279,350.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,742.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $174.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.05. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.