Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Grows Holdings in PPL Corp (PPL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,971,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,724,873,000 after buying an additional 8,934,723 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,989,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,148,000 after buying an additional 2,970,302 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,118,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in PPL by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,439,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,870,000 after buying an additional 1,589,590 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in PPL by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,852,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,183,000 after buying an additional 987,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.13 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. PPL had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.05.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

