Msci Inc (MSCI) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Msci were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Msci by 2,573.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.14.

In other news, insider Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $520,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Msci traded up $0.72, reaching $174.01, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,629. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $106.13 and a 1-year high of $174.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Msci had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 109.18%. The firm had revenue of $351.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

