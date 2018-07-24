Motorola Solutions (MSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $137.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Motorola continues to focus on innovation in voice and data solutions that drive demand for additional device sales and software upgrades. The comprehensive suite of services ensures continuity and reduces risks for critical communications operations. Motorola is poised to gain from robust organic growth, disciplined capital deployment and a favorable global macroeconomic environment. With solid quarterly results and continued strength in order trajectory, management has raised the earlier guidance for 2018. A steady mix of opportune acquisitions has expanded its product portfolio and strengthened its market position. Driven by diligent execution of operational plans and a holistic growth model, the stock has also outperformed the industry in the past year on an average. However, higher working capital requirement due to the implementation of a new ERP system is hurting the cash flow, limiting its growth potential to some extent.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Shares of Motorola Solutions traded down $1.08, hitting $120.94, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . 21,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.45. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $82.86 and a 1 year high of $123.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.31.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,528,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 76,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 73.8% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

