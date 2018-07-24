Mosaic (MOS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.06.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of Mosaic opened at $28.38 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Lumpkins acquired 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $126,336.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,797.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,992,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,052,000 after purchasing an additional 823,232 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,382,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,118,000. Finally, WS Management Lllp purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,129,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.