Mosaic (MOS) Shares Gap Up to $28.38

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.31, but opened at $28.38. Mosaic shares last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 7299953 shares.

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mosaic from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.98.

The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Lumpkins purchased 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $126,336.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 296.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Mosaic by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Mosaic by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

