Mosaic (MOS) Shares Gap Up to $28.38

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.31, but opened at $28.38. Mosaic shares last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 7299953 shares.
MOS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mosaic from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.98.
The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
In related news, Director Robert L. Lumpkins purchased 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $126,336.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 296.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Mosaic by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Mosaic by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.
Mosaic Company Profile
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.