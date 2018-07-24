MorphoSys (MOR) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Commerzbank set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €92.90 ($109.29).

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €121.50 ($142.94) on Friday. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €49.63 ($58.39) and a 1-year high of €88.10 ($103.65).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

