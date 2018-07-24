Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,762,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,197,000 after acquiring an additional 212,792 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,159,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,621,000 after buying an additional 3,078,408 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,782,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,647,000 after buying an additional 115,007 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,018,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,618,000 after buying an additional 733,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,952,000 after buying an additional 78,583 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,392,952.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard traded down $1.39, reaching $78.36, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 263,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,664,371. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

