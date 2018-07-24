Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $7.66 Million Position in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,416 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems traded down $1.11, hitting $258.36, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 75,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,079. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 1-year low of $143.95 and a 1-year high of $260.94. The company has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Systems announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Adobe Systems from $278.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Adobe Systems from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.21.

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,942 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $696,047.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,637,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 6,000 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total value of $1,531,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,854 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

