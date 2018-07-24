Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $15.48 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Paypal comprises about 1.8% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $15,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 13,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 16,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paypal traded up $1.70, hitting $90.94, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 597,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.58 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $2,168,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 20,242 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $1,510,862.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,885,151 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paypal from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “$87.38” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paypal from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.97.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

