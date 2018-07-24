Monroe Capital (MRCC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Monroe Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.2983605236342 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRCC. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Monroe Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of MRCC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.67. 357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.63. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 20.30%. sell-side analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Golman acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $108,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

