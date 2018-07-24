Monkey Project Market Capitalization Reaches $3.48 Million (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 31.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for approximately $3.05 or 0.00037000 BTC on major exchanges. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $431.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monkey Project Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 1,492,862 coins and its circulating supply is 1,142,912 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is monkey.community . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

