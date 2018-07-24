MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (MDLZ) Given New $47.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $41.68 rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock opened at $41.68 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 51,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

